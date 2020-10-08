Sony's PS5 teardown reveals console's shocking design

Sony's PlayStation 5 console became the butt of many a meme when its design was finally revealed in June. From a skyscraper to a WiFi router, the general consensus was that it looks like pretty much anything but a games console. But Sony is clearly proud of the PS5's gargantuan design, and has now treated fans to a glimpse of what's going on inside that very large body.

In a video titled PS5 Teardown (below), Yasuhiro Ootori, Sony's VP of mechanical design, dissembles the entire console, giving us an ultra-detailed look at the PS5's intricate and powerful internals. (If you fancy making a video of your own, our best laptops for video editing are all up to the job.)

Designed to give fans "a look at all of the magic happening inside the PS5," the step-by-step video reveals the console's cooling fan, Blu-ray drive, CPU and heatsink (which appears to take up a large portion of space inside the machine). But the main thing the video reveals is just how large the PS5 really is. Seen in a real-life setting alongside a real-life human, the PS5 is clearly no Nintendo Switch. Perhaps all those memes were on to something.

OH MY GOD IT’S GIGANTIC ! 😂 #PS5 #TearDown pic.twitter.com/iVQd9ffmq3October 7, 2020

Tech teardown videos are common, but it's rare to see one created by the manufacturer itself, and before the product's release (due 12 November). With so much talk online about the PlayStation 5's enormous size, perhaps Sony was keen to show just how much is happening inside.

"In this teardown video of the PS5 console, you will be able to see how we have thoughtfully integrated our technology into this console," Sony says. "To make a generational leap in terms of performance and deliver a new, next-generation gaming experience, we had to balance every aspect of the system, from focusing on reducing the noise level to enhancing the cooling capacity, more than ever before."

Indeed, there's clearly very little empty space inside the PS5 – although it's oddly satisfying to see every element spread out side-by-side. But if you're thinking of trying this yourself when you finally get your hands on a PS5, Sony has a simple message for you: don't. "Disassembling your PS5 console will invalidate your manufacturer's guarantee," a disclaimer reads at the start of the video. If you do have the urge to build something, our best Lego sets for adults have you covered.

