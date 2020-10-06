Instagram's new icons are a glorious blast from the past

Ready to feel old? Instagram, everyone's favourite photo sharing app, turns 10 years old today. First released in October 2010, the app has become one of the most popular social media platforms around, and Instagram has marked the occasion with a nostalgic easter egg for users.

Revealed via a cryptic, emoji-based tweet (below), the features allows users to change the app's home screen icon. Options includes several classic icons from Instagram's 10-year history, as well as colour variations on the current design. If you're looking to personalise your Instagram page itself, here's how to change your Instagram bio font.

Here’s a vid of the secret! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZlRIWWa0s7October 6, 2020

The feature can be found by heading to settings, then swiping down to reveal some emoji. After swiping down far enough, the various icon options will appear, along with a delightful party popper animation. "To celebrate our birthday," Instagram's message reads above the icons, "this month we're inviting you to change your app icon to your favourite below".

While the colourful editions of the current logo are fun, it's the retro designs that feel the most exciting. Indeed, 2020 being the year that it has, these polaroid-based designs are a comforting and nostalgic reminder of simpler times. Instagram's wording suggests these might only be around for October, but we'd love to see the polaroid machines make a more permanent comeback.

everything was so simple back when this was instagram icon and now she’s back??? pic.twitter.com/CnL7UcD8bTOctober 6, 2020

Tou can change Instagram icon back to the original 🥳🥳🥳https://t.co/mnCWiavXA1 pic.twitter.com/aeAleAu4DFOctober 6, 2020

But Instagram hasn't even stopped at the app's original icon (above). The collection includes a curious icon called Codename, which was the icon used before Instagram was even released to the public.

Most of us won't remember this one (Image credit: Future owns)

Instagram isn't the only one getting creative with homescreen icons. Since iOS 14 gave users the ability to install custom icons last month, iPhone users have been sharing their own super-cool homescreen setups online (and one icon designer even made over $100k in a week with his own minimalist icon set). Check out today's best iPhone deals below if you're looking for a new device to show off your new homescreen.

