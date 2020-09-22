Creative Bloq is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

iPhone users are creating super-cool homescreens (and you can too)

Learn how to customise your icons.

ios 14 icons
(Image credit: @neotzn on Twitter)

Most smartphone users spend an inordinate time gazing at their home screen, so they'll be delighted to hear that iOS 14 has provided a way for them to shake things up. You can now change the design of your iPhone's app icons using the Shortcuts app, and the only limitations are your imagination and design skills. 

Yup, icons are now a design free for all, something that's been proven on Twitter by the hundreds of different designs shared. We've chosen our favourites to inspire you, featuring everything from delightful MS Paint vibes to Superhero and Friends themes. Plus, we've included instructions so you can customise your favourite iPhone apps for designers.

Pretty creative, right? If you want to fill up your iPhone with personality, follow the following steps:

  • Download and open the Shortcuts app, tap the + icon at the top-right and 'add action'
  • Open the app you want to work on using 'open app'
  • Edit the name and icon, adding a new name, plus a file to change the design 
  • Remove the app icon from your home screen, to prevent doubles

For a more in-depth instructions, see this handy guide. Or, if you're aiming for a specifically retro vibe and you don't want to put in the effort, you can channel ready-made nostalgia by using Icon Rewind. It's an app designed to time travel your icons back to a time before flat design reined supreme.

