PS5 Pro: everything you need to know about Sony's new console as preorders open this week

After years of rumour and speculation, the release of the Sony PS5 Pro has been confirmed. We finally have a PlayStation 5 release date, price, and we know at least some of the main specs for a console that looks set to provide a significant boost to performance thanks to a bigger GPU and AI upscaling via PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR).

Inevitably, some will be disappointed by some of the details, including a hefty price tag and no optical drive as standard, but the prospect of improved ray tracing and PS5 Pro Game Boost improving performance in thousands of existing games, many are already eager to get their hands on the new console (let's just hope supplies are healthier than with the initial release of the standard PS5!). If we're not yet sure the console's for you, below we round up everything you need to know about the PS5 Pro (see our pick of the best game consoles for other options).

