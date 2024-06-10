Gamers think Sony is saving its axed logo for the PS5 Pro

Will 8K make a comeback?

(Image credit: Sony)

The PS5 has had a curious lifespan so far. After launching to much fanfare (and no shortage of mocking when it came to the gargantuan design), things have felt a little quiet, with not many flagship games to speak of. And now, it seems Sony is backtracking on some of its initial claims about the console.

Fans have noticed that the company has quietly removed a logo design from the PS5 box – namely the '8K' logo. The company suggested when the console launched that a future software update would enable the ultra high resolution output, but it no longer seems so confident about the claim. (Ready to start gaming? Check out the best PS5 deals available now.)

