Gamers think Sony is saving its axed logo for the PS5 Pro

The PS5 has had a curious lifespan so far. After launching to much fanfare (and no shortage of mocking when it came to the gargantuan design), things have felt a little quiet, with not many flagship games to speak of. And now, it seems Sony is backtracking on some of its initial claims about the console.

Fans have noticed that the company has quietly removed a logo design from the PS5 box – namely the '8K' logo. The company suggested when the console launched that a future software update would enable the ultra high resolution output, but it no longer seems so confident about the claim. (Ready to start gaming? Check out the best PS5 deals available now.)

The change was first spotted by a Reddit user (above). As many have suggested in the comments, 8K isn't really a 'thing' right now. Aside from a few tech demos, the resolution hasn't hit consumer TVs, perhaps because there simply isn't the need for it at the kinds of sizes that fit inside the home.

But others have speculated that there could be another reason – Sony is preparing for the much-rumoured PS5 Pro. "Literally this," one Redditor comments. "Remove it from the regular PS5 to make the Pro look like it has an extra feature. Companies love doing this."

From powerful specs to accelerated ray tracing, we've already heard a few tidbits about what could be in store when it comes to the PS5 Pro – and now, we wouldn't be surprised to see 8K resolution hit the top of the feature list. Hey, Sony needs to do what it can to stay in the race, especially with the Nintendo Switch 2 said to be closer than ever.