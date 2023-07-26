Those rumoured PS5 Pro specs sound stunning

We've been hearing rumours about a potential PS5 Pro almost since the PS5 itself was released back in 2020, but could we finally see Sony reveal a souped-up PlayStation 5 in the coming months? The latest rumours would have us believe so. And the specs sound incredible.

We've already heard reports that Sony is working on a redesigned PS5 with a detachable disk drive, but it's not been clear whether this will be the rumoured 'Pro' version of the console. However, a reputable PlayStation leaker has put forward some more concrete details for a potential November release (if you can't wait, check out the best PS5 deals available now.)

The PS5 was released in 2020 (Image credit: Future)

Sony hasn't still officially announced that it is making a PS5 Pro console is on the way. However, Key To Gaming, reports that Sony has been working on a project codenamed “Project Trinity” since last year. It reports that demo events are already taking place and that demo kits will be sent out to the “majority” of studios by late November.

And there's more. The report says that while details of specs remain scant, Project Trinity, i.e., the PS5 Pro, will boast an 18,000 MT/s memory and 30 WGP (workgroup processor). Sony is reportedly aiming to deliver improved frames per second (FPS), improved FPS stability at 4K resolution, an 8K “performance mode”, and accelerated ray tracing.

Do we need a PS5 Pro already? (Image credit: Sony)

As for how much all of this could cost, we've heard mention in previous reports of a possible price tag of at least $599, which is what the PS3 cost on release. The standard PS5 disc and digital versions cost $499 and $399 respectively. As for when the PS5 Pro may be released, the suggestion that it could come early next year is not without basis.

The PS4 was first released in 2013, and its Pro version came three years later in 2016. PS5 launched in 2020, which would mean we would be due a PS5 Pro soon if Sony followed a similar timescale. Given that the Covid-19 pandemic and logistic challenges caused delays in the roll-out of the PS5, it seems logical that we might have to wait a little longer, until next year.

While the specs sound impressive, we'll have to wait and see if they become reality, and also whether there's actually demand. Some gamers are saying that they find the standard PS5 powerful enough and don't see any need for an upgraded console so soon. Given how availability was so low on release, many people have only recently managed to get hold of a PS5.

All the rumors for a PS5 Pro make no sense market-wise. No need for it hardware or software side. The base model barely became actually available generally speaking. pic.twitter.com/KGHzRs2CaGMarch 14, 2023 See more

