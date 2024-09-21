Sony's retro PS5 design proves we've reached peak tech nostalgia

Even the packaging is a delight.

Nostalgia is everywhere in the design world right now, with brands digging through their own history books for new (old) logo designs and Y2K tech making a bonafide comeback. But nowhere is the retro vibe more alive and kicking than in video games.

Retro games consoles have taken over lately, with miniature remakes of nostalgic machines appearing left, right and centre. But Sony has taken things a step further by announcing a PS1-inspired edition of both the PS5 and new PS5 Pro – much to the delight of fans.

Daniel John
Daniel John

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

