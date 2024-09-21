Sony's retro PS5 design proves we've reached peak tech nostalgia

Nostalgia is everywhere in the design world right now, with brands digging through their own history books for new (old) logo designs and Y2K tech making a bonafide comeback. But nowhere is the retro vibe more alive and kicking than in video games.

Retro games consoles have taken over lately, with miniature remakes of nostalgic machines appearing left, right and centre. But Sony has taken things a step further by announcing a PS1-inspired edition of both the PS5 and new PS5 Pro – much to the delight of fans.

Even the packaging is nostalgic (Image credit: Sony/Future)

"As we continue our celebrations leading up to the 30th anniversary of the first PlayStation console launch, we have a special treat to reveal that brings the past together with the present," Sony announced in a blog post. "The new limited edition designs pay homage to 30 wonderful years of gaming, a journey made possible by the passion and support of our fans and talented game developers. Reminiscent of the very first PlayStation console to launch on December 3, 1994, this limited edition offering utilises the original PlayStation colour design and integrates it into the latest line of PS5 hardware products."

The controller, with its colourful button symbols, is proving particularly popular (Image credit: Sony)

Available in "highly limited supply" (of which a bunch will no doubt get picked up by scalpers), the new PS5 hardware comes in classic PS1 grey – and features colourful versions of those famous button symbols. And in a real-life version of that PlayStation logo hack we saw a while back, it even features a multi-coloured version of the PlayStation logo itself.

For those who already own a PS5, even the controller is proving exciting. "I am trying to convince myself I don’t need a 4th controller," one Reddit user comments, while another simply adds, "That controller is beautiful."

But perhaps the most nostalgic aspect of the whole bonanza is the packaging. Heavily inspired by the original PS1 box, the design features a product shot of the PS5 at the exact same angle and with the same black background and PlayStation wordmark as the 1994 original.

1994's original PS5 design (Image credit: Sony)

While sociologists could no doubt hypothesise for days about exactly why we're all so nostalgic right now, it's clear that there's an insatiable appetite for old-fashioned tech. Even the translucent Y2K aesthetic is making a comeback right now. For my money, it might have something to do with how stale things are feeling in the contemporary tech world. With smartphones almost 20 years old – and these days basically a plain glass rectangle, there's a sense that the fun and joy of old fashioned tech design is sorely missed. Indeed, the iPhone 16 launch was so uninspiring that it had me reaching for my old iPod.