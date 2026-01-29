The most beautiful jigsaw puzzles in the world

If you didn't know that today is National Puzzle Day, then I am here to tell you: today is National Puzzle Day. What is National Puzzle Day, I hear you ask? Good question! National Puzzle Day is the national day of puzzles. Which, as Wikipedia puts it, is "an American observance that occurs January 29 every year."

So, now that we've established the what of National Puzzle Day, let's take a look at the how. How does one observe National Puzzle Day? It's a puzzling question, but I have the answer. On National Puzzle day, people complete puzzles.

So, if you want to take part in National Puzzle Day by completing a puzzle, then boy do I have the roundup for you. I've gathered together some of the most beautiful puzzles I could find online, from classic artworks to 3D shapes to a little old thing called the moon.

And if you're looking for even more puzzling delights, take a look at our recent roundup of the best retro jigsaw puzzles.