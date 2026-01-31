The Case of Apple’s Disappearing Chargers (AKA Yet More Greed)

Do you live in the EU or the UK? Have you tried getting your hands on Apple’s latest and greatest 14-inch, M5 chip-powered MacBook Pro? Notice anything different?

If you’re an old hat at ordering Macs from Apple, you might not have noticed it, and would only have had a shock realisation as you opened the box when it got home: there’s no power charger.

This isn’t a mistake. Despite laptops still needing chargers to function - even Apple ones - it’s entirely by design.

Let’s explore why this is, why this is only occurring in most of Europe – for now – and why I think Apple are deceptively using this to make even more money.

Don't get me wrong, I still think the MacBook Pro is the best Apple option when looking for a laptop for CAD; and it is the absolute best laptop for graphic designers. But that's not really the point...

A Little Background

(Image credit: Apple)

You see, a new law has been passed by the EU - which the UK are adopting - known as, EU Radio Equipment Directive (Directive 2022/2380). Put simply, it states that consumers must be given the option of ordering electronics without a charger if they don’t need one, to reduce waste.

The idea being that you most likely already have a charger in your home, and since the electronics world seems to be standardising on USB-C to charge devices - again, a good thing in my opinion - then you can save yourself a bob or two by purchasing a new machine without a charger.

You save some money, you save the world by not buying something you don’t need, win-win, right?

The Apple Way

(Image credit: Apple)

Except Apple thought they’d do it the Apple way… and the Apple way is really starting to feel like grubby penny pinching to this old, and increasingly disgruntled, Apple fan.

You see, the directive is clear: consumers should have the option of ordering a computer without a charger. But without even making it clear that that’s what they’re going, Apple are offering you the option of buying a computer with a charger. See the difference? Not having a charger is now the default for Apple’s newest laptops.

What’s the big deal, I hear you ask.

Well it comes down to greed. It always does.

How much does a base model M5 14” MacBook Pro without a charger cost in the UK (my proving grounds)? £1,599.

How much did the previous M4 model with a charger cost? £1,599.

Cashing In