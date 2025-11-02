Have you ever confused driving with being in bed? I hope not, as that could have some pretty dangerous consequences. But one Reddit user has recently brought to our attention what is perhaps one of the major puzzles of our time.

Under Apple's Focus tab, why does the Sleep icon look so much like the Driving icon? The original poster explains that "at first glance, they are both a vehicle from straight on". Is this like the time Apple changed the Finder icon, and everyone got annoyed, only this time nothing has actually changed?

The people of Reddit have of course delivered on theories as to how the icons could be improved. One person widens the debate to include the moon symbol, which they say doesn't mean "do not disturb".

(Image credit: Apple)

This line of thought proved popular, with one person saying: "I mean why is DND (do not disturb) a moon? Sleep should be a moon, or zzz. DND should be something entirely different. That would solve the bed vs car thing as well."

Someone else suggested changing sleep "to a series of zs".

Elsewhere someone else suggested having the car or the bed from a side view, so they don't look so similar.

Aside from just the icons, one person said that they don't understand the difference between these different do not disturb modes in general. "I usually just frantically push one whenever I need to stop notifications for a bit."

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But it seems not everyone is having trouble distinguishing between these two icons, or indeed thinks that anything needs changing at all. "It may just be me, but I find them pretty easy to distinguish," said one Redditer.

I have to agree. Though now that someone has pointed out that the moon doesn't make sense for do not disturb, that's now bugging me more than the car or bed icons.

For a list of icons that do work, see our favourite iOS app icons.