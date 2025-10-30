YouTube redesign includes 20 fun Like animations

YouTube has recently had a UI update, with changes including threads on the comments section and making interactive elements transparent so that it doesn't cover up content. Its classic YouTube logo will be staying the same.

Probably the most fun element of the new look are new animations that occur when you click the 'Like' button. Which animation you get depends on the type of content that you are appreciating. So if you 'Like' a travel video you get a little aeroplane, for example, and if you 'Like' a cooking show you get a knife and fork.

There are also various animations for sports as well as animations for the internet's most beloved furry friends: cats and dogs. Software designer Andreas Storm has found them all (below).

There are even more pic.twitter.com/F7PZQzydrcOctober 28, 2025

These elements will make YouTube arguably more interactive, and could potentially become as iconic as the Google Doodle. I wonder if YouTube will keep adding more for different types of content or whether the 20 animations will be the full list.

The current top 20 are: motor vehicle, learning, music, film, travel, basketball, football, cricket, soccer, baseball, cooking, tennis, cat, comedy, dog, horror, love, romance, thriller and TV.

I think the scary face that comes up when you 'Like' horror is probably my favourite. One genre that's notably absent is gaming. Surely there's enough gaming content on YouTube to justify its own animation?

The animations only work on longer form videos rather than on YouTube shorts.

These feel like a fun addition to the platform and rewarding people for clicking 'Like' is a surefire way to get more engagement overall, which for a content creation platform, can only be a good thing.

