Jaguar's design crisis just went from bad to worse

To say Jaguar's 2024 rebrand was divisive would be the understatement of the year. With its supposedly 'woke' stylings, curvy wordmark and the lack of an actual car, the launch campaign was all anybody could talk about online last winter. And a year later, it seems Jaguar is still experiencing the fallout.

The company's design crisis deepened earlier this year, with sales reportedly down, and Jaguar ditching the ad agency responsible for the campaign. And now, the company has fired the man behind the new look.

McGovern was the design chief behind the Type 00 concept (Image credit: Jaguar)

According to Autocar, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR)'s chief creative officer Gerry McGovern was asked to leave the firm on Monday and his position was terminated with immediate effect. The report suggests McGovern was "escorted out of the office".

The departure comes just four months after the arrival of a new CEO at JLR's parent company, Tata Motors. PB Balaji took over in August, and as Autocar speculates, the departure of McGovern potentially suggests that "JLR's India-based parent could be angling for an even tighter grip on the British car maker."

Jaguar's 2024 proved hugely controversial (Image credit: Jaguar)

McGovern was also responsible for the Type 00 concept EV. While we were initially fans of the design, it hasn't ultimately proven popular online. In a recent Reddit thread discussing McGovern's departure, the EV is described as "a huge slab of impracticality and "design"", and "a car designed by someone who has never seen a car before and intended for buyers that have never driven one".

While it isn't clear exactly why McGovern was let go, it appears to be the clearest sign yet that Jaguar is losing faith in its new direction. The Type 00 was arguably the physical embodiment of the rebrand, and with both the advertising company behind the former and the design chief behind the latter now out, from a design perspective, Jaguar appears to have hit a major roadblock.