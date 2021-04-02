This $85 saving on Apple's M1 MacBook Pro is a Spring weekend bargain!

A good price slash on the new Apple M1-chipped MacBook Pro can be rare, so when you see a price drop, it's definitely worth snapping it up! And right now, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple M1 chip has had $85 slashed off its price – reduced from $1,500 to $1,414 over at Amazon. Don't care too much about the M1 chip? There's $150 to be saved on the 'standard' 13-inch MacBook Pro too.

And there's equally impressive savings in the UK.

See our full MacBook Pro 13-inch M1 review, and be sure to compare the Pro and the Air in our MacBook Pro vs MacBook Air comparison guide.

Best MacBook deals: US

MacBook Pro: $1,300 $1,150 at Amazon

Save 150: This five-star rated MacBook Pro may not have the new M1 chip, but it still does have an eighth-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor that goes at a fair nip! 13-inch, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage makes it one of our favourite laptops out there.

Best MacBook deals: UK

MacBook Pro M1: £1,299 £1,152 at Amazon

Save £147: Go big with the Apple M1 256GB MacBook Pro with a huge £147 off. It boasts 20 hours battery life and an 8-core CPU and 16-core Neural Engine.



