Forget the iPhone 13 – Apple's iPhone 14 sounds astonishing

True, the iPhone 13 may be a few months away, but the grapevine is already awash with whispers about the next, next iPhone. Seriously. We're hearing rumours about the iPhone 14 – and it sounds like Apple's next-but-one could be worth waiting for.

If new leaks are to be believed, Apple is about to start producing the iPhone 13's A15 chip – but apparently the real changes are being saved for the one after that (we'll assume that'll be called the A16). Our best camera phones list could be in for some serious disruption over the next couple of years.

A recent render of the upcoming iPhone 13 (Image credit: EverythingApplePro)

According to a new report from Digitimes, the A15 chip will begin production in May, giving it plenty of time to ship with the iPhone 13 in September (if, unlike last year, the new iPhone sticks to its traditional release month). But while the A15 will no doubt bring speed improvements as always, it's expected to feature the same 5-nanometer (5nm) process as the iPhone 12's A14.

But that could all change with the A16. Digitimes reports that regular Apple chipmaker TSMC will start making a 4nm chip at the end of this year. Fewer processes reduces chip's actual footprint whilst simultaneously offering better efficiency, performance and battery life – in short, the smaller nm, the better.

Last year's iPhone 12 features Apple's first 5nm chip (Image credit: Apple)

While it'll come as no surprise to anybody that the iPhone 14 will be faster than the iPhone 13, the difference between 5nm and 4nm could be huge. For creatives, this could turn the device into an even more versatile portable powerhouse for the best iPhone apps – and one that won't have you searching for a wall socket while shooting content on the go.

But let's not forget, the iPhone 12's A14 chip is already pretty incredible. Indeed, even Apple's first 5nm chip only arrived last year – so it's surprising that we're already talking about 4nm (guys, we're running out of nanometers here). For the best iPhone (and best chip) available right now, check out today's best iPhone 12 deals below, and be sure to visit our main Apple deals page for more awesome offers.

