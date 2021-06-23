One of Apple's newest iPhone models could already be doomed

Of all the iPhone models released in 2020, perhaps the most curious is the iPhone 12 mini. In a world of enormous smartphones that require at least three hands to hold, the tiny 5.4-inch iPhone was notable for bucking the trend. But alas – it seems it wasn't quite the triumphant return to small phones that Apple might have been hoping for.

According to new reports, the iPhone 12 mini has "reached End-of-Life ahead of time", meaning Apple has begun winding down production of the unit. It's one of our best smartphones right now, but might the mini not survive the jump to the iPhone 13 line up?

Apple released a new purple iPhone 12 mini this year (Image credit: Apple)

According to TrendForce, thanks to "disappointing sales performances compared to other models", Apple is planning to shift its attention away from the mini, focussing instead on driving sales of the other, larger models. The company did unveil a new purple colour for the iPhone 12 and 12 mini this spring – but could it that be the last of the mini iPhones?

The iPhone 12 Pro (left) and 12 Pro Max (middle) have proven more popular than the 12 mini (right) (Image credit: Denis Cherkashin at Unsplash)

We're a little surprised to hear that iPhone 12 mini is performing poorly enough for Apple to cease production entirely. We were excited about the revived tiny form factor when the device was first revealed in October, and called it a "welcome compact alternative to the oversized competition" in our iPhone 12 mini review. Not only that, but it's also the cheapest iPhone 12 available, starting at $699/£699. But perhaps portability and price are no match for the large screen and incredible camera of the likes of the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

For us, the big question now is whether we'll see an iPhone 13 mini later this year. Rumours have suggested that, just as with the iPhone 12, there'll be four iPhone 13 models – but this latest development could well harm the 5.4-inch model's chances.

Time will tell whether the next generation of iPhones includes a 5.4-inch model, but there are certainly enough tantalising iPhone 13 leaks to suggest the new iPhone line up will be incredible – mini or no mini. If you're a fan of the small form factor, though, you might find yourself having to hold on to that 12 mini for as long as you can. Check out today's best iPhone 12 deals below, and don't forget to explore our Apple deals page for more brilliant offers.

