Apple's radical new MacBook Air design could be a game-changer

While we were blown away by the internals of Apple's new M1 MacBook Air, the design was a little too familiar. By which we mean, it hadn't changed at all. While the iMac has been given a delightful new coat of paint, the MacBook range is looking a little long in the tooth. But that could be about to change.

We've heard tell for a while that Apple is working on a brand new MacBook Air design, and we've just been given our first glimpse of what it might look like, thanks to new renders courtesy of everyone's favourite Apple leaker, Jon Prosser. It seems our best laptops for graphic design roundup could be about to get more colourful.

Looks colourful (Image credit: Jon Prosser)

The most immediately noticeable thing about Prosser's renders is the various colours, clearly inspired by the 2021 iMac. Supposedly based on leaked images, the renders show 7 new MacBook colours, each with a white keyboard (a little like the iMac's white bezels).

Also striking is the profile of the laptop. Gone is the tapered design, in favour of a sleek, straight design. The whole device is said to be significantly thinner as a result. For creatives, this could be a game-changer – the MacBook Air's best quality is its portability, but it can't quite compare in that regard to the likes of the iPad. An Air that lives up to its name once again can only be good news for digital artists on the go.

The new Air is said to be razor-thin (Image credit: Jon Prosser)

Bloomberg has previously reported that the new MacBook Air will feature a thinner and lighter body, with vastly reduced bezels around the 13-inch display. As rumoured for the upcoming MacBook Pro, MagSafe charging is said to be returning to the new MacBook Air, and it will apparently feature two USB4 slots.

A recent render of the rumoured 2021 MacBook Air (Image credit: MacRumors)

A smaller design would also help differentiate the Air from the MacBook Pro. Both current 13-inch laptops feature the same width and depth (30.41 x 21.24 cm) and the Air is only 0.11kg lighter. Indeed, with both capable of incredible performance thanks to Apple's new M1 chip, choosing between the two is no mean feat. If the Air does indeed become thinner and lighter, at least there'll be an obvious choice for creatives looking for the most portable machine possible.

