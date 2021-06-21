Apple's iPhone 13 could destroy the iPhone 12 in one essential area

The iPhone 13 line up will (hopefully) be announced in mere months, and – surprise, surprise – we've already seen a ton of leaks about Apple's next smartphone. From incredible camera tech to a vastly improved display, we've heard all manner of rumours – and new reports suggest we're in for a mega battery too.

A well-regarded Apple leaker has revealed that Apple is planning vastly improved battery capacities across the entire iPhone 13 line-up, with the highest reaching a whopping 4352mAh (the 12 Pro Max, for context, offers 3687mAh). Our best camera phones roundup features plenty of iPhones, but if there's one thing that could improve them all, it's better battery life.

The iPhone 13's battery could destroy that of the iPhone 12 (Image credit: Apple)

According to L0vetodream, the iPhone 13 Mini (2,406mAh), iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro (3,095mAh each) will both allegedly see gains of 8% and 10% respectively over their iPhone 12 counterparts. But the big news is that 4352mAh figure for the iPhone 13 Pro Max – representing an increase of 18%.

This isn't the first time we've heard about improved battery life for the iPhone 13. At the end of last year, Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed the new models will feature a curious new battery design, offering better performance in a smaller body.

According to 9to5Mac, Kuo said the "iPhone 13 will be the first iPhone model to adopt battery soft board technology, which will help save internal space and reduce costs". With fewer layers than the current batteries used in iPhones, soft board batteries can be much thinner. Could we be in for an even slimmer iPhone as a result?

Could a soft board battery make the iPhone 13 mini even mini-er? (Image credit: Apple)

Of course, improved battery life can only be a good thing for creatives (there's nothing like having to run for a plug socket to kill your creative flow). And perhaps users of the iPhone 13 Pro Max could end up forgetting what their charger even looks like. (Too far?)

Add these to every iPhone 13 leak we've heard so far, and the next generation of iPhones is already sounding pretty incredible. That said, the iPhone 12 is hardly old news – check out today's best deals below, and be sure to visit our main Apple deals page for more brilliant offers.

Read more: