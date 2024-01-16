Apparently the new Mercedes-Benz is supposed to look like a PS5

It might not be a crossover any of us saw coming, but Mercedes-Benz has shared the first release of cars from its collaboration with Sony. It’s purportedly based on the PS5 console, but from where I’m standing any connections are flimsy at best.

Sure, Mercedes might be an iconic brand, and it may have one of the best car logos around, but you’d be forgiven for feeling slightly underwhelmed by the latest news.

50 of these cars, known as the ‘A-Class Vibes’ have been released. The motor has a ‘Digital White’ exterior with blue ambient lights, and a black leather interior. It’ll be sold exclusively online through Mercedes-Benz Italy , and each purchase comes with a PS5 Digital Edition console and a copy of Gran Turismo 7. It has the latest MBUX multimedia system with a double 10.25-inch multimedia display and a Nappa leather multifunction sports steering wheel, as well as 18-inch five-twin-spoke AMG alloy wheels.

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

The car has a philosophy of ‘Different Places, Same Vibes’, as the car tries to emulate the PS5 in aesthetic and emotion with similar modern lines and chromatic detail.

However, as of yet, we don’t know the car’s specifications, or who it’ll be available for. But if you’re looking to get your hands on it, it’s priced at €55,677 (just under $61k or just under £48k).

The car was first announced last month, but now it’s finally here. It’s certainly a very nice car – it’s aesthetically pleasing and easy on the eye. It’s a lovely car, when you take the PS5 thing out of the equation. But it’s hardly a PS5 in automobile form, let’s be honest.

Meanwhile, Sony also works with Honda, and has done so since 2022, under the name Sony Honda Mobility. After they shared plans to work together on an electric vehicle, they brought their first car, the Afeela, on stage at CES 2024 this week.

Izumi Kawanishi, the President of Sony Honda Mobility, brought the car on stage at CES by using a PS5 controller to ‘drive’ it in front of the crowd – and you can watch the video here: