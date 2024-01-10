I was dubious about Volkswagen's ChatGPT AI reveal at CES 2024, but now I've changed my mind

When I first saw the announcement at CES 2024 that Volkswagen is integrating ChatGPT into its IDA voice assistant, I wasn’t convinced. It felt a tad gimmicky, largely unnecessary, and even a little dystopian. But after taking a closer look, I might have changed m mind – and am wondering if it could even rival some of the best AI productivity tools out there . There are some exciting features, and it looks as though your privacy and personal data will be protected – so often a concern when it comes to AI.

Volkswagen is set to be the first high-volume manufacturer to offer ChatGPT as a standard feature from the second quarter of the year in a lot of cars that’ll appear on the market. The German company is presenting the first vehicles at CES this week, and so far much of the reaction has been positive.

Going forward, VW customers will have access to the AI database in all models equipped with IDA, to have content read out to them while they drive. It’s produced with Cerence Chat Pro, from Cerence Inc., which specialises in producing AI assistant technology for cars.

(Image credit: Volkswagen)

The use of ChatGPT allows the voice assistant in a range of new models to go a number of steps beyond its previous capabilities. To begin with, it’ll be able to control things like navigation and air conditioning, and answer general knowledge questions. But in the future, Volkswagen claims its capabilities will include “Enriching conversations, clearing up questions, interacting in intuitive language, receiving vehicle-specific information, and much more.”

As the driver, there isn’t much you need to do on your end. You don’t need to create any new accounts or install any apps that drain your RAM, or even activate ChatGPT yourself. The voice assistant is activated when you say “Hello IDA” or press the button on the steering wheel, and the ChatGPT functionality begins at this point too.

“IDA automatically prioritises whether a vehicle function should be executed, a destination searched or the temperature adjusted,” Volkswagen has said, while the company has also explained that, if the driver’s request can’t be answered by the VW system itself, it gets forwarded anonymously to AI.

Indeed, that it’s anonymous is something that Volkswagen is keen to emphasise. ChatGPT doesn’t gain access to vehicle data, while both questions and answers are deleted immediately.

Kai Grünitz, Member of the Board of Management Volkswagen Brand for Technical Development, said in a statement, "Volkswagen has always democratised technology and made it accessible to the many. This is simply ingrained in our DNA. As a result, we are now the first volume manufacturer to make this innovative technology a standard feature in vehicles from the compact segment upwards.

“Thanks to the seamless integration of ChatGPT and strong collaboration with our partner, Cerence, we are offering our drivers added value and direct access to the AI-based research tool. This also underlines the innovative strength of our new products.”