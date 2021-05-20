Radical Apple Watch 7 redesign leak reveals a sharp new look

Aside from a few tweaks here and there, the design of the Apple Watch hasn't changed a great deal over the years. 2018's Series 4 brought slimmer bezels and a larger display, but the rounded profile remained. If new leaks are to be believed, though, the biggest change yet could arrive this year.

New rumours suggest the Apple Watch Series 7 will feature flat edges (much like the iPhone 12 and iPad Pro and Air ranges), marking the most significant design change since the Apple Watch was first released in 2015. Check out the best Apple Watch deals if you're in the market for a new wearable.

A recent render of the rumoured Apple Watch Series 7 (Image credit: SiliconDesigner)

The rumour comes from well-known Apple leaker Jon Prosser, speaking on his Genius Bar podcast. And with frequently accurate Apple forecaster Ming-Chi Kuo previously reporting that the Apple Watch Series 7 will feature a major redesign, it seems 2021 could be the year we finally get an Apple Watch that looks, you know, different.

It makes sense for Apple to be considering a flat-edged design for the Apple Watch. With the iPhone and iPad line ups both embracing sharp edges in 2020, it seems curved sides are just so 2019.

The Apple Watch could soon adopt the same design language as the iPhone 12 (Image credit: Apple)

And along with the new design, Prosser claims the Series 7 could offer a new colour: green. This also makes sense – both the iPad Air 4 and iPhone 12 were released in a mint green shade last year, so it's reasonable to expect a similar hue might make its way to the Apple Watch line up.

While the Apple Watch release schedule isn't quite as regimented as the annual September slot for the iPhone, new versions of the device are generally released every year. With that in mind, we might see a new Apple Watch design as soon as this year. But if you can't wait, check out the best Apple Watch deals below, and be sure to visit our main Apple deals page.

