This bonkers M1 iPhone 13 concept is a notch above the rest

We've seen plenty of weird and wonderful iPhone concepts over the last few months, from folding phones to flipping phones (and everything in-between). This latest offering isn't exactly the most radical, design-wise – but it could be huge for notch-haters.

Long considered a blight on the supposedly "all-screen" display of contemporary iPhones, the notch isn't exactly popular – and its removal is at the top of many a designer's wish list for the future models. While this concept doesn't do away with it entirely, it's certainly a novel take on the question of where to house all that front-facing camera tech.

In Antonio DeRosa's M1 iPhone concept, the camera cutout is slightly raised – and on the front of the device, that protrusion is where the notch sits. This results in an asymmetrical design, but one with an uninterrupted display.

While it's hard to imagine Apple ever doing away with the uniformity of the iPhone's rectangle shape, we have to admit that DeRosa has done a great job of making an asymmetrical iPhone look sleek. And it seems YouTubers are loving the concept: "This is fresh and totally unique," one user comments, while another adds, "love the concept and I would definitely buy one."

Would Apple really go in for an asymmetrical design? (Image credit: Antonio De Rosa)

Also intriguing about DeRosa's concept is the inclusion of Apple's M1 chip. We've been blown away by its performance in the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, and it's already made its way to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Perhaps it isn't a stretch to imagine that the chip could end up in an iPhone sooner rather than later.

But while the plethora of iPhone 13 leaks we've already seen suggest the notch is shrinking, it seems it isn't going away just yet. That said, it's a small price to pay for an incredible phone – check out today's best iPhone 12 deals below.

Read more: