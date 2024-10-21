"True innovation is tech-agnostic”: a day in the life of Kiser Barnes

Huge improvements, but there's still more work to be done. When I started my career, the leaders of agencies and teams were predominantly white and male. Design, particularly through the lens of modernism, has historically centered around Eurocentric perspectives that have often excluded and appropriated diverse cultures. As a multi-racial creative who grew up abroad, I’ve gained so much from incorporating different perspectives into my work.

Over the past five years, I’ve seen a significant shift in inclusivity across the board, both on the client side and within agencies. Whether this is a reflection of being based in NYC or a global phenomenon, I believe it’s an inevitable trend driven by cultural evolution. We’re meant to be connected, and the ignorance and narrow-mindedness of racism and sexism are antithetical to creativity.

I’m proud to say that Red Antler has the most diverse and inclusive environment I’ve ever worked in. We’re accepting and curious about everyone, as long as you’re thoughtful, creative, kind, and a little weird.