"True innovation is tech-agnostic”: a day in the life of Kiser Barnes
Red Antler's CCO discusses the metaverse and the importance of emotional resonance through thoughtful design.
Kiser Barnes is a visionary creative working at the intersection of design, culture, and innovation. As chief creative officer and partner at Red Antler, Kiser approaches his work with a "holistic, forward-thinking approach to brand building", turning ideas into innovative experiences.
In 2023 Kiser was recognized as one of Ad Age's Web3 Marketing Trailblazers and his creative pioneering has earned him a Cannes Lions Grand Prix. As part of our Day in the Life series, I caught up with Kiser to discuss his diverse career, the intersection of design and the Metaverse, and what the future holds for Red Antler.
Could you walk me through a typical day in your role?
My days start early. I’m one of those really annoying morning people who loves a good pre-work routine. I usually kick off around 7am with some quiet time to dig into creative ideas and map out my to-do list. When the workday hits, it’s bananas at Red Antler! At any given moment, I have a dozen projects on my desk in various stages of development. We have a lot of progress meetings and we work in sprints, so providing quick, high-level input to push creativity forward is critical.
It’s a whirlwind, but I’m privileged to work with such brilliant, adaptable teams. Whether we’re evaluating an AI robotics startup, a national hospitality chain, a music platform, a pet care app, a celebrity brand, or the next modern beverage innovation, the Red Antler team feels like the special forces of creativity. We’re able to work across such a diverse array of products and industries because of the genuine curiosity and human insight our people bring to every project we touch.
What was your early career like?
My career began as a hardcore graphic designer in a small boutique shop, working on branding, packaging, digital design, and a bit of advertising. I had the chance to help launch some really exciting tech products, and those years were all about learning the tools of the trade. At the start, I quickly realized how unprepared I was for the industry – my college education was super focused on design theory, but entry-level work is all about high volume asset delivery. It was a wake-up call, but I thrived in the fast-paced environment and turned a corner when I embraced the idea that lots of practice beats perfection every time.
Tell me about a tricky work-related challenge and how you approached it
The trickiest challenges I face involve pitching ideas that push the boundaries of our capabilities and then having to deliver on them. These are both the best and the toughest challenges because they force creative teams to learn new things, build new processes, and find innovative ways to realize a vision. Innovation work always falls into this category because these ideas have often never been done before.
One specific project that comes to mind is Electric Fest, a music concert we created on Roblox featuring Madison Beer, Kane Brown, and Yungblud. We had to motion capture all the artists performing on an LA soundstage, translate their physical performances into digital gaming avatars, design their avatars and the stage sets for Roblox, advertise in spaces relevant to that audience, and launch the festival live with really cool gaming design, UI, and UGC woven in.
Which project are you most proud of and why?
I'm most proud of the Working With Cancer initiative I worked on last year with Arthur Sadoun, the CEO of Publicis, to create a better recovery-forward culture for millions of people worldwide. The initiative was based on the hard truth that 50% of workers will develop cancer in their lifetime, and a more supportive workplace has a significant impact on their health and outcomes. In the U.S., job security is often tied to healthcare, so at Publicis, we pledged to secure the jobs of any of our 100,000 global employees suffering from cancer or chronic illness for over a year and provided additional wellness benefits and support.
We launched the initiative with a website, social campaign, and a Super Bowl ad, and we recruited hundreds of the largest employers in the world – like Pfizer, Google, Walmart, and LVMH – to sign the pledge. Ultimately, we helped enable better health outcomes for millions of people around the world. And as icing on the cake, the project won a Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival for Creativity.
How inclusive is the design industry in 2024?
Huge improvements, but there's still more work to be done. When I started my career, the leaders of agencies and teams were predominantly white and male. Design, particularly through the lens of modernism, has historically centered around Eurocentric perspectives that have often excluded and appropriated diverse cultures. As a multi-racial creative who grew up abroad, I’ve gained so much from incorporating different perspectives into my work.
Over the past five years, I’ve seen a significant shift in inclusivity across the board, both on the client side and within agencies. Whether this is a reflection of being based in NYC or a global phenomenon, I believe it’s an inevitable trend driven by cultural evolution. We’re meant to be connected, and the ignorance and narrow-mindedness of racism and sexism are antithetical to creativity.
I’m proud to say that Red Antler has the most diverse and inclusive environment I’ve ever worked in. We’re accepting and curious about everyone, as long as you’re thoughtful, creative, kind, and a little weird.
Tell me more about the intersection of design and the Metaverse
I’ve worked a ton in the innovation space. In my previous role, I led a team at Unicorn Labs that defined innovation for brands like LVMH, Crocs, Walmart, and Delta. My approach to innovation is less about chasing trends or specific technologies (whether it’s the Metaverse, AR, or AI) and more focused on human emotion. I believe true innovation is tech-agnostic and revolves around the question: How does this technology and experience make people feel more connected – to others, to themselves, or to a product?
I developed an ethos called “Designing Fantastic Futures,” which is a framework for innovation. It’s about using design to empower joy in people’s lives. Whether it's creating immersive experiences in the Metaverse or leveraging AI, the goal remains the same: to enhance human connection and emotional resonance through thoughtful design.
What are your favourite creative tools?
Figma, Midjourney, TikTok & people watching in NYC.
What’s your dream project/client?
Designing a new political system in America! As someone obsessed with finding creative ways to tackle complex challenges, it’s incredibly frustrating to witness a system that fails its client – the public – on such an epic scale. I would love for more creatives, strategists, and marketers to be involved in smart innovation for the good of us all.
As partner and CCO, where do you envision Red Antler in 5 years?
In 5 years, Red Antler will be synonymous with leading brands and groundbreaking ideas across every industry, helping define the future through brilliant creativity, curiosity, and optimism.
What career advice would you give your younger self?
Experiment more, stop trying to be cool, learn from people you admire, and work harder.
What do you think the industry needs to improve?
The industry isn't a machine that needs to be fixed, it’s a river that changes course and shape based on the tremendous force of culture and markets. My advice is to ride the wave, be one with the river, and listen more closely to the world around you.
Find out more about Red Antler.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.