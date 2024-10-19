How a long-lost painting became an iconic vodka bottle design in 2024
Absolut turns Andy Warhol’s rediscovered work into an art piece of its own.
With few artists as famous for brand collaborations as Andy Warhol, and few brands as famous for artist collaborations as Absolut, it has come as no surprise to see the two collide over the last few decades. Warhol first painted an Absolut Vodka bottle in 1985, and that brightly rendered artwork became a limited edition vodka bottle in 2014. And now, with the rediscovery of a long lost companion painting by Warhol, Absolut is catching lightning in a bottle for a second time.
The fabled ‘blue’ variation of Warhol’s Absolut painting existed only in rumour until 2020, when it unexpectedly appeared in auction. The brand naturally snapped it up for its Absolut Art Collection (after unearthing the original contract to prove ownership), and now not only has the piece formed the basis of a stunning new limited edition packaging design, but it is currently on display alongside its more famous neon counterpart at a brand new Warhol exhibition at Stockholm’s Spritmuseum. (For some awesome print design from Absolut, take a look at the ads for its recent collaboration with Heinz.)
“There's a bit of a mystery around the companion painting,” Deb Dasgupta, global VP of marketing at Absolut, told Creative Bloq. “Whether it was sold, whether it was lost in the Warhol factory. All we know is that it re-emerged very recently in a Swedish auction house, and upon investigation, we discovered out that it was the Warhol original.”
The limited edition bottle features a multi-layered screen-printed design, with each shade of blue carefully extracted from the painting to deliver a striking likeness to the original, and a uniquely tactile texture. “This collaboration mixes the legacies of two historic icons, Absolut and Andy Warhol, to create a limited edition piece of art that you can take home,” Deb adds. “It's been an absolute labour of love.“
Money on the Wall, Spritmuseum’s new Andy Warhol retrospective, deals explicitly with the artist’s ’business art’ concerns. “Is there anything more central to our modern world than buying and selling?” asks exhibition curator Blake Gopnik. “This exhibition shows how Andy Warhol made our commercial culture his central subject… some say Warhol was a sellout: they are right. Selling out was one of his most influential art forms.”
At the centre of the exhibition are the two Absolut paintings, with ‘Absolut Warhol (The Blue Version)’ on display for the very first time since it was commissioned in 1985. The exhibition also contains subversive works by Warhol’s contemporaries, including MSCH – stay tuned for our interview with the Brooklyn-based collective. Money on the Wall is open at Spritmuseum until 27 April 2025.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.
Related articles
- Be afraid – Meta's testing its AI Movie Gen tool with the makers of Paranormal Activity and Five Nights at Freddy's
- Everyone seems to hate Nottingham Building Society's new logo – even the city's official Robin Hood actor
- How to push colours while painting in Photoshop
- Indie game devs showcase their creative progression in inspiring trend