How a long-lost painting became an iconic vodka bottle design in 2024

News
By
published

Absolut turns Andy Warhol’s rediscovered work into an art piece of its own.

Absolut Blue painting by Andy Warhol, and the corresponding vodka bottle design
(Image credit: Absolut/Future)

With few artists as famous for brand collaborations as Andy Warhol, and few brands as famous for artist collaborations as Absolut, it has come as no surprise to see the two collide over the last few decades. Warhol first painted an Absolut Vodka bottle in 1985, and that brightly rendered artwork became a limited edition vodka bottle in 2014. And now, with the rediscovery of a long lost companion painting by Warhol, Absolut is catching lightning in a bottle for a second time.

The fabled ‘blue’ variation of Warhol’s Absolut painting existed only in rumour until 2020, when it unexpectedly appeared in auction. The brand naturally snapped it up for its Absolut Art Collection (after unearthing the original contract to prove ownership), and now not only has the piece formed the basis of a stunning new limited edition packaging design, but it is currently on display alongside its more famous neon counterpart at a brand new Warhol exhibition at Stockholm’s Spritmuseum. (For some awesome print design from Absolut, take a look at the ads for its recent collaboration with Heinz.)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

TOPICS

Related articles