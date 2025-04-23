Old Jamaica is back from the dead with a vibrant new rebrand

It's a colourful resurrection for the ginger beer brand.

Ginger beer brand Old Jamaica is back with a vibrant rebrand, launching a fresh variety of colourful cans to bring a touch of spice to thirsty fans. You may remember the brand's bizarre retirement campaign not so long ago, but just as our deputy editor Rosie predicted, it was all a genius marketing stunt to hype the brand's grand resurrection.

Back from the dead, Old Jamaica's new identity is a shining example of how vivid packaging design can revive a tired brand. With a revitalised sense of energy, authority and plenty of flavour, Old Jamaica proves it can evolve for a modern audience, bursting back on the scene with a playful new attitude.

