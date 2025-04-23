Ginger beer brand Old Jamaica is back with a vibrant rebrand, launching a fresh variety of colourful cans to bring a touch of spice to thirsty fans. You may remember the brand's bizarre retirement campaign not so long ago, but just as our deputy editor Rosie predicted, it was all a genius marketing stunt to hype the brand's grand resurrection.

Back from the dead, Old Jamaica's new identity is a shining example of how vivid packaging design can revive a tired brand. With a revitalised sense of energy, authority and plenty of flavour, Old Jamaica proves it can evolve for a modern audience, bursting back on the scene with a playful new attitude.

(Image credit: Old Jamaica/SAMY Alliance)

Created by social-first agency SAMY Alliance, Old Jamaica's redesign is the antithesis of its old look, embracing bright visuals and contemporary design to appeal to a new generation of thirsty fans. Central to the rebrand is the refreshed wordmark, featuring an edgy, clean font that captures the spirit of the brand's heritage Old English aesthetic without feeling dated. Paired with Brule Bold and Cera Pro Black, the new typography is purposefully subdued for a harmonious cohesion across the new branding.

Similar updates have been made to the brand's iconic palm tree logo, which has been reimagined with a more graphic, modern appeal. While it nods to the old packaging's spirit of the Caribbean, the more illustrative look captures a playful contemporary feel that pops against the new colours. Doing away with the old design's earthy browns and reds, the new cans burst with energy, sporting vivid blues, oranges, yellows and greens for a striking contrast.

Out with the old, in with the new. "It was time to ditch the dull and dial up the drama," says Old Jamaica. (Image credit: Old Jamaica/SAMY Alliance)

“The Caribbean is one of the most visually rich cultures on the planet and its tones are infinite. Why keep things muted in a land of rich technicolour?" says Hernán Cerdeiro, SAMY Alliance CCO Americas and campaign lead. “Our new vibrant colour combinations have been designed to transport consumers to a world that is strikingly colourful, festive, fun, fresh and bringing some big spice. Welcome to the new Old Jamaica!”

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Old Jamaica/SAMY Alliance) (Image credit: Old Jamaica/SAMY Alliance) (Image credit: Old Jamaica/SAMY Alliance)

The brand's revamp campaign will feature across social and digital from late-April until the summer, bringing fans a flavour of Old Jamaica's new spirit. Alfonso Haces, senior global marketing head at Old Jamaica's parent company, Beliv, adds, "In the coming months, as Old Jamaica brand shows up in some unexpected places, the palm tree symbol will be our calling card, representing the new Old Jamaica at a glance!”.

