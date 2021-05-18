Could Samsung's wild new smartphone destroy Apple's iPhone Fold?

While Apple might be keeping us waiting (and guessing) when it comes to its much-rumoured folding smartphone, Samsung is playing by a different set of rules. The company is shouting from the rooftops about how the future of smartphones might unfold – and its latest concept is pretty cool indeed.

Samsung's S-Foldable is a 'bi-folding' concept – as in, it folds in two places (why yes, like an 'S'). The amorphous smartphone has three different screen sizes, and could be a game-changer for multi-tasking creatives. If the below video is anything to go by, it could become the first foldable (yet alone triple-foldable) to hit our best camera phones list.

The video, shared as part of Display Week 2021, reveals a few fancy concepts including a 17-inch foldable laptop/tablet, as well as the company's new under-display camera tech. But the most compelling is the S-Foldable. Samsung has shared little information about the device itself, other than the fact that it features an OLED display.

The Samsung S-Foldable in all its foldy glory (Image credit: Samsung)

But while the gadget looks exciting, let's not forget – folding phones haven't exactly had the most auspicious start. Samsung's own Galaxy fold turned out to be somewhat crack-prone, and foldables as a whole haven't exactly taken off yet. Perhaps it's no wonder Apple is biding its time.

We've seen plenty of wild concepts over the past few months from rollable phones to transparent TVs (seriously). Time will tell if Samsung can finally crack (no pun intended) the foldable market with its S-Foldable. Until then, check out today's best camera phone deals below.

Read more: