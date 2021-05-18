Google's new logo surprise is infuriating (and we love it)

If you're of a certain age, then you no doubt remember spending hours staring at that DVD screensaver, forever waiting for the floating logo to finally hit the corner (spoiler alert: it never did). Well, in both the best and worst news of the week, Google has seen fit to resurrect the animation for a blast of nostalgia – and frustration.
Google 'DVD screensaver', wait for a few seconds, and the Google logo itself will start bouncing around the screen, changing colour every time it hits a side. Google's might not be one of the best logos of all time – but it's pretty neat to see it bouncing around like it's 1999.
ICYMI: Google Search screen saver easter egg for a search on [dvd screensaver] https://t.co/GiGXycqXDg pic.twitter.com/KTBFDMuJYOMay 13, 2021
Like many of the best Google Easter eggs, the DVD screensaver surprise is, well, pointless. But aside from the fun police, who cares? And let's be honest – even a constantly moving, bouncing logo is easier to look at than the company's confusing new icons.
Twitter users are enjoying the tiny web design treat – although, as many have pointed out, if you're waiting for the logo to hit the corner, you're going to be in for the long haul. Give it a few hours, though, and you might get lucky – like the team from The Office (below).
If you're ready to embark on a web project of your own (bouncing logo optional), check out our best web design tools – and be sure to take a look at the best Creative Cloud deals below.
