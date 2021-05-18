Google's new logo surprise is infuriating (and we love it)

If you're of a certain age, then you no doubt remember spending hours staring at that DVD screensaver, forever waiting for the floating logo to finally hit the corner (spoiler alert: it never did). Well, in both the best and worst news of the week, Google has seen fit to resurrect the animation for a blast of nostalgia – and frustration.

Google 'DVD screensaver', wait for a few seconds, and the Google logo itself will start bouncing around the screen, changing colour every time it hits a side. Google's might not be one of the best logos of all time – but it's pretty neat to see it bouncing around like it's 1999.

ICYMI: Google Search screen saver easter egg for a search on [dvd screensaver] https://t.co/GiGXycqXDg pic.twitter.com/KTBFDMuJYOMay 13, 2021 See more

Like many of the best Google Easter eggs, the DVD screensaver surprise is, well, pointless. But aside from the fun police, who cares? And let's be honest – even a constantly moving, bouncing logo is easier to look at than the company's confusing new icons.

This is as close as we could get to the corner (Image credit: Future)

Twitter users are enjoying the tiny web design treat – although, as many have pointed out, if you're waiting for the logo to hit the corner, you're going to be in for the long haul. Give it a few hours, though, and you might get lucky – like the team from The Office (below).

