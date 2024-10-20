Former Nintendo insiders say the company has learned from all the Switch launch memes

But I'm not convinced it will avoid something similar with the Switch 2.

An image of Mario pulling back a curtain that was used for the Nintendo Switch launch
(Image credit: Nintendo)

While we continue await the long-rumoured release of a Switch 2, let's take a moment to recall the launch of the original Switch... and all those memes. that came with it. The hilarious tease for the console was very Nintendo, but it seems the company was a bit put out.

Back in 2016, Nintendo teased the Switch on Twitter by posting an image of someone dressed as Mario pulling back a curtain. It looked weird and creepy, and the memes came fast and without mercy, with many comparing the image to the shower scene from Psycho. Two people who worked for Nintendo at the time now say the company won't repeat the mistake.

