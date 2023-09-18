Fans think Nintendo just revealed a Switch 2 design detail

At this point, the Nintendo Switch 2 (or is that Nintendo Switch Pro? [Or Super Nintendo Switch?]) is starting to seem as elusive as the MacGuffin from an Indiana Jones film. Rumoured for years, it's still yet to materialise – but leaks and tidbits about the design, specs and release date have hotted up this year.

All signs are pointing to the souped-up Switch sequel finally launching in 2024, and recent rumours suggest developers have already had their hands on it. Nintendo has remained tight-lipped, but some fans think the latest design leak comes from none other than the company itself. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best Nintendo Switch deals available now).

YouTuber Jake Steinberg of the popular GameXplain channel spotted a curious detail in the most recent Nintendo Direct broadcast. In clips from the new Super Mario RPG remake, the A, B, X, Y are depicted in red, yellow, green and blue in on-screen commands. These are, of course, the colours used for the SNES controller, and with rumours suggesting the new Switch could be titled Super Nintendo Switch, it's possible we could be in for a retro-looking colour scheme.

Monochrome buttons are so 2017 (Image credit: Nintendo)

One example doesn't seem much to write home about, but as Steinberg points out, this isn't an isolated incident. Footage from Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, due for release in 2024, displays the same colours. And in this example, the colours have been changed from the original GameCube version, which matched that console's button colours. So in more than one game, Nintendo has made a particular effort to re-render button commands in these new, SNES-inspired hues.

This wouldn't be the first time Nintendo has switched to colourful buttons for a second-generation product. The SNES followed the monochromatic NES with rainbow buttons, and the same happened with the jump from the Nintendo 3DS to the NEW 3DS. While it's still little more than a colourful conspiracy theory, it wouldn't be a surprising move. And if the rest of the hardware-related rumours we've heard turn out to be true, 2024 could be an exciting year for Nintendo fans.