How to create a realistic peppermint candy material in Blender

Advice
By
published

Model realistic material with these simple tips.

Blender tutorial
(Image credit: Future)

Last issue I showed you how to make a realistic jelly material, and the sweet theme continues here with an introduction to creating procedural peppermint candy, with no external textures or photos required.

First of all, let’s create the peppermint. You can use any shape you want as the material will work regardless, but in this case I just added a cylinder the size of the peppermint and applied a Subdivision Surface modifier to bevel the edges. After that add a material called ‘M_Peppermint’ and check the Use Node box on the Shader panel. At this point we’re good to go for the material set-up.

Pietro Chiovaro
Pietro Chiovaro
3D Artist

Pietro is a freelance 3D artist and YouTuber with more than 10 years of experience in different fields of 3D production, from animated movies to VFX and game production. He shares many of his creations on his YouTube channel @PietroChiovaro.

