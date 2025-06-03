Recommended reading

Here's how to model a cute cat (or anything else) in Blender in under 4 minutes

How-to
By published

Turn a cube into a cat with the basics of box modeling.

A model of a cat made using box modelling in Blender
(Image credit: Maciek Lazowski)

Box modelling in Blender may feel a bit weird and alien when you try it for the first time. It certainly took me a while to get used to it, but once you have the hang of the basics it becomes very simple.

In the tutorial below, I'll show you how to use the basics of box modelling in Blender by making a very simple (and hopefully rather cute) cat. You might be surprised by how simple it is. Remember to check out our bumper roundup of Blender tutorials for more tips, and see our guide to the best 3D modelling software if you're looking to add more options to your toolkit.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Maciek Lazowski
Maciek Lazowski
Illustrator

Maciek is a 3D and 2D illustrator and graphic designer who blends creativity with humour. He’s worked with HP, BBC Science Focus, and PlayStation.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.