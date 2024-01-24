Disney and Hyundai made a car (and it's covered in hidden Mickeys, obviously)

As part of its 100th anniversary celebrations, Disney has partnered with Hyundai to create a custom car – and of course, it's filled with hidden Mickey's. The IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition will be a limited release, with only 1,000 exclusive units available, but with a surprisingly sleek design and some adorable Disney details, it's bound to be on the wishlist of many Disney fans and car aficionados alike.

As arguably one of the best logo designs in history, the subtle Disney motifs are a distinct but tasteful embellishment to the car. With Disney going all out for its centenary celebrations, this might be one of the most lavish ways to celebrate 100 years of magical entertainment. 

Hyundai x Disney car

(Image credit: Hyundai)

The car's sleek design is complemented by custom 20-inch alloy wheels that sport a subtle Mickey ear silhouette. In fact, there are sprinkles of Disney magic spread throughout the car, such as in the lining around the front and rear doors, that features a tasteful repeated Mickey design. 

Elsewhere, the car has several Disney100 logos throughout, such as the floor mats and debossed logo details on the front seat headrests and centre console armrest cover. Shining proudly against the car's ‘Gravity Gold Matte’ exterior colourway are Disney100 Platinum Edition badges on the front fenders.

Disney x Hyundai car

Disney100 logo debossed armrests and exterior badge details. (Image credit: Hyundai)

If that wasn't enough Disney design for you, the interior start-up screen features a custom animation that plays iconic Disney music alongside the Disney100 logo. The playful start screen is completed with a sprinkling of pixie dust, ensuring that every journey begins with a touch of magic. 

The limited edition units will retail for a cool $59,400, so if you're after a more affordable collector's item, the Disney100 boxset might be a kinder option for your bank account. For a different slice of luxury, check out the Disney x Samsung Frame TV that's making animation fans swoon. 

