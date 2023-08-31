This Disney x Samsung Frame TV collab will make animation fans swoon

For Disney's 100 year celebration, the animation giant has teamed up with Samsung to offer a pretty special limited edition Samsung Frame TV. Disney fans, this is your chance to display Disney artwork in a whole different way – but for a premium.

If you're not in the know, the best Frame TVs are 4K displays for watching your favourite shows and movies, but they also showcase world-famous art pieces on your wall. This Disney edition is the only one that includes 100 pieces of digital art from some of Disney’s films and franchises, and a themed design.

Not into Disney? Check out the best Samsung Frame TV prices.

(Image credit: Samsung Frame / Disney)

(Image credit: Samsung Frame / Disney)

So what makes this limited-edition Samsung Frame special?

Typically, Frame TVs will have a bezel around the edges to truly appear like a framed work of art, and this Disney variant features a platinum bezel with the Disney100 logo etched to commemorate the anniversary. It also comes included with a Mickey Mouse-inspired SolarCell Remote, pictured above (if you squint you can see Mickey's face and ears on those buttons, honest).

It's worth noting that while the included artworks from Disney, Pixar Animation, Lucasfilm, and Marvel franchises are truly stunning, some could be easily replicated elsewhere and might already be your laptop screensaver. It's not that you're buying rare pieces (though some would be tricky to get hold of as pieces of digital art), but the chance to have them displayed in 4K as digital art on your wall.

(Image credit: Samsung Frame / Disney)

The Samsung Frame Disney100 Edition TV is available now from Samsung, and in extremely limited quantities. So Disney fans better be fast if you want to get your hands on the 100th Anniversary collaboration. The TV comes in three sizes, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch all with varying prices ranging from $1,699.99 to a staggering $3,199.99 for the larger size. This is $400 pricier than the standard frame at each size, so you'll need to decide if the limited edition Disney design is worth the extra.

Usually, you would need a Samsung Art Mode subscription of $5/£3.99 a month to access the gallery of famous works, and the Disney art gallery is included. The subscription brings famous art from galleries and museums around the world directly to your TV, so add this to the cost of purchasing the frame TV and you can see that this is for people who are serious about displaying a gallery of art.

Alternatively, you can of course add your own art or photography to showcase instead without needing the subscription, but it might be more affordable to just get these printed yourself and hung up. See the best art printers.

(Image credit: Samsung / Disney)

Since the Samsung Frame TV was released, it has developed a rivalry with the likes of the LG Gallery G2 OLED (it's worth checking this one out if you're in the market for a Frame TV). Ultimately, frame TVs offer something quite unique that you definitely won't find anywhere else, but at a relatively higher price than standard TVs – just like modern art.

Would you buy a Disney-edition Frame TV? Let us know!