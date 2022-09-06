The best LG G2 prices and deals in September 2022

Finding the lowest LG G2 prices is fairly easy – just scroll down this page and you'll find a live widget that pulls in all the best LG G2 deals as and when they go live, wherever you are in the world. By why should you be interested in low LG G2 prices? Well, there are a few reasons!

First of all, the LG G2 TV is one of the very best OLED TVs out there right now, upping the ante of the LG G1 TV that was one of Creative Bloq's favourite TVs when it went on sale a year ago. The LG G2 TV is also a TV that is meant to be wall-mounted, and has an array of top-end features, including a super-bright screen and high tech image processing.

Released in April 2022, the LG G2 TV starts at 55-inch at $2,199, then goes up to 65-inch for $2,999, 77-inch for $3,999 and 83-inch for $6,499. There's rumours of an even bigger 97-inch model (eek!) but we don't have a price point for that at the moment. As you can see, all of these prices match the top-end quality of the model, but because the G2 is so new, right now if you see the price dip even by $100 from the retails prices quoted, we think that's a decent deal.

Of course, you could try and find the best mid-range LG C2 prices out there, or go for an even better price on with these LG C1 deals, on the older (though still brilliant) model.

LG G2 OLED TV The best LG wall-mounted OLED TV. Sizes: 55, 65, 77, 83 inches | Resolution : 4K (3840 x 2160) | Smart TV: webOS | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Screen type: OLED evo £1,487.07 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) £1,599 (opens in new tab) at John Lewis (opens in new tab) £1,599 (opens in new tab) at Currys (opens in new tab) Leading image quality Bright and vibrant screen Premium build Stand comes separately Premium price for premium model

Put simply, the LG OLED G2 TV is currently the best OLED TV you can buy right now – and it comes with a suitable price tag. Right now we're seeing plenty of the 55-inch models going for around $1,999 down from $2,099, and £1,499 down from £2,399. And we imagine that these LG G2 prices may very well dip lower come the rumoured Amazon Prime-style event this October, and indeed the big retail event to rule them all – Black Friday 2022.

