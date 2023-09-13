Did Disney just create the most beautiful movie box set ever?

Disney is turning 100 this year, and in celebration of its centenary, the magical movie maker is releasing a 100-movie box set packed full of Disney and Pixar classics. The Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection comes complete with Blu-rays, poster art and digital codes for the movies, as well as an adorable crystal version of the classic Mickey ears hat. Basically, it's a Disney fan's dream.

However, don't get your hopes up too soon. With such a colossal collection also comes a colossal price tag of $1,500, and we're a little torn on how to feel, especially now with Disney Plus at our fingertips. If you're inspired by Walt and fancy trying your hand at animation, check out our guide to the best animation software.

(Image credit: Disney)

The design of the set is suitably stunning, featuring an all-white box with gold detailing. A total of three volumes reside in the box, each containing a free-standing hardbound case that houses the Blu-rays and original theatrical poster art. The set contains practically all the Disney classics you can think of, as well as some iconic Pixar features from across the years, like Toy Story and Wall-E.

As an extra flex, each set comes with a numbered certificate of authenticity and of course the aforementioned crystal Mickey ears hat, engraved with 'Disney100'. Perhaps most excitingly, the set also contains an exclusive lithograph of Disney's upcoming release Wish, set to release later this year.

That's all well and good, but what about that mysterious and contentious price tag? $1,500 seems an awfully extreme price for something that seems a little redundant nowadays. Does anyone even watch Blu-rays anymore?

But if you're a superfan with a 100-disc void in your Disney collection and you need to get your hands on this coveted collectable, have no fear. The box set is available to pre-order on the Walmart website on 18 September, with the official release set for 14 November.

If you're thinking of taking the plunge and sacrificing your hard-earned pennies to the magical mouse, check out our article on Disney's controversial Blu-ray remasters that have some fans torn – it might just change your mind. And this isn't the only celebration for Disney's centenary. Check out the new Disney LEGO castle and find out more about how it was made.