Epic Apple iPhone 13 leak reveals big design surprises

It's that time of year again, when rumours about the next iPhone start seriously ramping up. One of the most comprehensive leaks yet has just dropped, and it seems Apple could have some design surprises in store with the iPhone 13.

According to two established Apple leakers, the iPhone 13 line up is set to feature two brand new colours, as well as a smaller notch and camera module. And if the leaks are to be believed, one iPhone model whose fate looked uncertain will in fact be returning this year. (Check out our Apple deals page if you're looking for an awesome iPhone right here and now.)

A YouTube video (above) by leakers EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach confirms recent rumours that, for the first time since it appeared on 2017's iPhone X, the infamous notch is finally about to get smaller. The video claims that that the notch will become narrower (rather than shorter), thanks to a newly compact Face ID setup.

A render of the rumoured smaller notch (right) (Image credit: EverythingApplePro)

While we've already heard that the notch will be shrinking, the video contains some surprises too. Not only will the iPhone 13 Pro range apparently include a new matte black colour, but it could also include a more radical new hue: orange. And based on renders created by EverythingApplePro (below), we'd love to see it become a reality. Indeed, the 'Pro' models are currently only available in muted shades (you've got your silvers, your graphites, your 'midnight blues') and could do with a little more 'pop'.

Finally, a bright 'Pro' iPhone? (Image credit: EverythingApplePro)

The second surprise is regarding the iPhone line up's most diminutive device. Thanks to disappointing sales, the future looked bleak for the iPhone 12 mini, with Apple considering ceasing production entirely. But not only does Weinbach claim that there will be an iPhone 13 mini, he also says it's in for some serious battery upgrades, thanks to the new A15 chip. Since battery life is one of the mini's biggest weak points, could the new update finally turn its fortunes around?

From incredible battery tech to the addition of a ProMotion display with a super-slick refresh rate (currently only found on the iPad Pro), the iPhone 13 is shaping up to be one hell of an upgrade. For a full list of rumoured updates, here's every iPhone 13 leak we've seen so far. And if you can't wait until Autumn, check out today's best iPhone 12 deals below.

Read more: