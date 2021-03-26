Take photo AND video at once with this simple smartphone trick

Have you ever wished you could record a video but also capture still images of each individual moment at the same time? We sort of assumed you could only achieve this dream by using two separate devices, which we don't all have. But as it turns out, it is possible to multitask photographically, with both Android and iOS devices. And how to do it has been staring you in the face all this time. Win.

We'll tell you exactly what to do in a moment, and it really is so simple you'll wish you'd noticed it before. There will be no more scrambling to stop your video to take a photo, or enlisting a friend to take the pictures for you – all you have to do is make sure you've got one of the best best camera phones and follow the instructions below.

See the white button? It's off to the side, but it still works when recording (Image credit: Getty Images)

When capturing your video (after pressing the red record button), you may not have noticed but the camera button stays live alongside the 'record' symbol – this could be the round white circle, or a camera icon depending on your phone. To take photos, all you need to do is press that button while your video is recording, and voila! Unfortunately the resolution will be of video-quality, but that's something we can live with.

