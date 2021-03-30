Amazon Spring Sale: The price of an Apple Pencil has plummeted!

The Apple Pencil gives your iPad a whole new lease of life. Not only brilliant for sketching and note-taking, it allows you to supercharge your digital art. This is why we were delighted to find out the first-generation Apple Pencil is on sale for its lowest price ever in the UK – down from £99 to just £69.97 right now at Amazon.

Though we do see the Apple Pencil on sale from time to time, we haven't ever seen it plummet like this. And given the first-gen Pencil works on a massive range of iPads (just not the new iPad Air 2020 or the iPad Pro line), it may be well worth you saving the money and getting the first-gen model.

Beyond compatibility, the Pencils' feature sets are surprisingly similar, with the only real differences being the flat-edge design of the Apple Pencil 2 and the enhanced storage and magnetic charging function. Find out more in our Apple Pencil vs Apple Pencil 2 comparison guide.

Keep reading for more info on the deals available (including some small savings in the US), or get other options on our best stylus for iPad roundup. Missed this deal? Here are the best Apple Pencil deals around.

Apple Pencil (first generation): £99 £69.97 at Amazon

Save £29: This is the cheapest price we've seen the first generation Apple Pencil sell for. The first-gen Pencil is ideal for working on a range of iPads. The only major downside is that it doesn't magnetically attach to your iPad like the Apple Pencil 2.

Apple Pencil (first generation): $99 $94 at BH Photo

Save $5: This is a small saving, but not one to turn down if you can't resist buying the Apple Pencil right away. With compatibility with a wide range of iPads, it isn't that different to its newer sibling the Apple Pencil 2 in terms of performance, and it's a lot cheaper.

So you've got the Pencil, but what can you do with it? Our list of iPad Pro apps optimised for use with the Apple Pencil will have you creating in no time.

Want to know more about the different iPads? See our iPad model list. And then check out the other deals on Pencils we've found below.

