Wait, is Apple about to launch 3 new Apple Watch models?

With Apple's next event less than 24 hours away, we're very likely to know exactly what's in store for the next generation of iPhone this time tomorrow. Almost as inevitable is the launch of the next Apple Watch – and the number of rumoured new models seems to be growing by the hour.

We're already expecting the Apple Watch Series 8, which is said to be a pretty incremental upgrade over the Series 7. More exciting is the so-called 'Apple Watch Pro,' apparently featuring a rugged design aimed more towards extreme sports fans. And now it sounds like there might be a third model on the way. For every announcement as it happens, head over to our Apple event live blog.

A fan-made render of the Apple Watch Series 8 (Image credit: Front Page Tech)

According to a report by New York Times (opens in new tab), Apple has taken note of how many parents are buying their children an Apple Watch in lieu of a smartphone – and to capitalise on this, the company is planning an even cheaper smartwatch. The suggestion appears to be that Apple is planning a cheaper version of the Apple Watch aimed at kids, so the company can “compete more aggressively for young smart watch customers.”

If true, tomorrow could be the first time Apple launches not one, not two, but three new Apple Watch models. The 'Apple Watch Pro' already sounds awesome, with rumours suggesting the much-touted new flat design will finally become a reality. But is Apple really planning an 'Apple Watch for kids'?

As TechRadar (opens in new tab) points out, it would be pretty surprising for a brand new model to have been kept under wraps until the event itself. And remember, Apple already sells a 'budget' watch – the Apple Watch SE. If the company is indeed planning to release a cheaper watch, it wouldn't be a stretch to imagine it could be the Apple Watch SE 2 (and that one has (opens in new tab) been rumoured recently).

Is a more affordable Apple Watch SE on the way? (Image credit: Apple)

Time will tell what's in store tomorrow, but one thing's for sure – the rumour mill has been particularly busy over the last few months, and it sounds like we're in for a bumper Apple event. If you're feeling particularly impatient, take a look at today's best Apple Watch Series 7 deals below.

Today's best Apple Watch Series 7 deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £449 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £449 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £459 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Read more: