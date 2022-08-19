The Apple iPhone 14 launch date may be earlier than expected

Looking forward to getting your hands on the new Apple iPhone 14. Well, it looks like you won't have to wait very long at all, because it's rumoured that the long-anticipated launch event will take place a little earlier than we expected. And even better, it's rumoured that the Apple Watch Series 8 will be launched on the same date.

It's rumoured that the iPhone 14 launch event will take place on 7 September, just three weeks away and a week earlier than we would expect according to Apple's schedule in previous years. It seems almost certain that there will be four versions of the phone, but not the same four models we've seen in recent years, while the iPhone Pro is expected to feature big camera improvements. See our roundup of all of the rumours about the iPhone 14 for more details on what we expect, but here's more about the rumoured launch date.

A fan-made render of the iPhone 14 (Image credit: Matt Talks Tech)

The rumoured of an earlier-than-expected iPhone 14 launch comes from a report by Mark Gurman at Bloomberg (opens in new tab). He says the launch event will take place on 7 September – a Wednesday. That's just one day later than the date suggested in a rumour we heard last week, lending good credence to the idea that the release will be earlier than usual. And it seems you shouldn't have to wait too long to get your hands on a new iPhone 14: they're expected to be available on 16 September, which is likely to coincide with the release of iOS 16.

According to Gurman – who has a strong track record when it comes to nailing Apple details like these – Apple will be announcing four iPhone 14 models. There'll be the standard iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro, and of course a super-sized iPhone 14 Pro Max, but there's also a new addition to the line in the form of the iPhone 14 Max, which should be just the thing for anyone who wants an enormous phone without having to pay for top-end features.

The big disappointment for anyone who prefers a more petite slab of Apple is that, as expected, the arrival of the iPhone 14 Max means there's not going to be an iPhone 14 mini. And while the new iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature a new A16 chip, the standard iPhone 14 and Max models are likely to still have the A15 processor, so we reckon that if you'd prefer a smaller iPhone you'd do almost as well to plump for last year's model (see our guide to the best iPhone 13 mini prices to find the best deal).

What else do you need to know? Well, Gurman says that the new Pro models will feature seriously improved (and bigger) cameras, with a 48 megapixel wide-angle camera plus 12 megapixel ultrawide and telephoto cameras, as well as improved video recording and battery life.

Fan-made Apple Watch Series 8 renders (Image credit: Front Page Tech)

Gurman believes that Apple will also use its 7 September event to officially announce the Apple Watch Series 8 along with the Apple Watch Series 8 Pro and the Apple watch SE 2. He states that the headline features on the Series 8 will be new features for women's health, as well as a body temperature sensor; there'll doubtless be a faster processor in there as well.

The Apple Watch Series 8 Pro looks set to be the Apple Watch for anyone who wants a serious smartwatch for sports. Gurman says that it'll come in a rugged titanium case with a larger display, and it'll pack in extra fitness tracking features as well as a longer battery life. And as for the the Apple Watch SE 2, all he has to say about it is that it'll have a faster chip, which is good enough for us.

Being Apple, of course, it's likely that the Cupertino giant will have plenty more announcements that nobody's anticipated, and we shouldn't have to wait too long to find out what they are. Roll on 7 September! And if you can't wait until then, see our pick of the best Apple deals and Apple back to school 2022 savings.

Read more: