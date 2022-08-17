Hilarious alternative Apple Watch workout icons drive fans wild

From equestrian sports to archery, there's no shortage of workouts available to track on the Apple Watch. Every one is illustrated with a delightful green stick person partaking in said sport, with varying degrees of effectiveness (the 'Water Fitness' fan appears to require a lifeguard urgently). But these hilarious fan-made efforts might be better than the real things.

A Twitter user has imagined various 'alternative' Apple Watch workouts, turning everyday activities into sports. And the designs are such perfect parodies of Apple's own workouts that they wouldn't even look out of place in the app. (Check out the best Apple Watch Series 7 deals if you're in the market for new gear.)

Our personal favourite of Basic Apple Guy's (opens in new tab) designs is is 'Cable Management,' which from personal experience is guaranteed to get anyone's heart rate going. And then there's 'Outrunning a swarm of bees' – absolute nightmare fuel. All are perfectly rendered in the Apple Watch workout app's neon green style, and could well be the real deal.

"Who else opened the fitness app and checked if "Cable management" is available?" One Twitter user asked, while various users have begged Basic Apple Guy to make more designs, from mowing the lawn to assembling IKEA furniture.

Indeed, there's been lots of content for Apple Watch fans to sink their teeth into lately, with rumours about the next generation of Apple's wearable reaching fever pitch this month. The Apple Watch Series 8 isn't far away, and neither, apparently is a brand new, rugged Apple Watch 'Pro'.

