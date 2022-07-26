Apparently the new Apple Watch Series 8 design isn't quite what we expected

It's been around since 2015, but the Apple Watch hasn't seen much in the way of a redesign over the past 7 years. Sure, bezels have shrunk a little here and there, but it's still the same old curved rectangle. And persistent rumours of a striking new look for 2022 may have just been shot down.

We've heard tell for a while that Apple is planning to introduce a new 'rugged' version of the Apple Watch, aimed toward extreme sports fans. And while new details about the design are certainly intriguing, they may be disappointing for anyone who was hoping for the much-rumoured flat-edged Apple Watch to become a reality. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best Apple Watch Series 7 deals available now.)

A fan-made render of a flat-edged Apple Watch Series 8 (Image credit: Jon Prosser/Future owns)

For a couple of years now, Apple leakers have insisted that a newly designed Apple Watch is on the way, complete with flat edges akin to the iPhone 13 and iPads Pro and Air. But this failed to materialise last year, and according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman (opens in new tab), it isn't happening this year either.

The new high end Apple Watch “Pro” will have the first new design since 2018 and use a more durable titanium. And no, it won’t be circular or have flat edges. https://t.co/bDQurtCW5HJuly 24, 2022 See more

The standard Apple Watch Series 8 is believed to be adopting the same design as the current Series 7, but this rumoured 'Pro' model is said to be offering the first redesign since the Apple Watch Series 4 (when things got a tiny bit rounder and thinner). As well as features including a temperature sensor and a low-power mode (for enhanced battery life), the Apple Watch 'Pro' will apparently come exclusiely in super-tough titanium. But Gurman specifically states that we're not in for a flat-edged design.

With Apple embracing all things flat-edged in recent years (even the MacBook Air has lost its 'wedge' shape), it wasn't surprising to hear that the Apple Watch could be next – if anything, it's more surprising to hear that it might cling on to its rounded design.

Sounds like round edges are here to stay (Image credit: Apple)

As for what other features we can expect from the Series 8 range, rumour has it we might be in for a blood sugar sensor, and as always, battery life is said to be getting a boost. According to the Wall Street Journal (opens in new tab), the Series 8 might also feature blood pressure monitoring.

Time will tell what's truly in store for the Apple Watch Series 8 in 2022, but if you're holding out for a radical new design, it sounds like your breath should remain un-held. If you're looking for the best Apple Watch experience available right here and now, check out today's best deals below.

