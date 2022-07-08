The best MacBook Air 2022 price in July 2022

Today you can make the most of the best MacBook Air 2022 prices available – and that's because orders have just gone live, so there are currently no deals on the new Air. In short, if you want the new Apple laptop, the MacBook Air M2 price you'll pay is $1,199/£1,249 for the entry level model. The MacBook Air (M2, 2022) will start shipping on 15 July 2022.

If you want a bit more storage, and a little more powerful GPU, the other MacBook Air (M2, 2022) configuration will set you back $1,499/£1,549. Just to give you context, this new MacBook Air is seen as the affordable, less powerful MacBook, compared to the recently updated 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, and the really recent 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The best (and currently only) MacBook Air 2022 prices

MacBook Air (M2, 2022) The newest MacBook Air with the latest chip. CPU: M2 | Graphics: 8-Core GPU | RAM: 8GB - 24GB | Storage: 256GB, 512GB | Screen: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display Visit Site (opens in new tab) The M2 chip Great graphics (10-core GPU) Nothing from the spec list

Right! This is going to be on the shorter side, as as of today, there is only one MacBook Air 2022 price on offer, and that is the $1,199/£1,249 that you will find over at Apple's online store. That's for the entry level laptop that comes with a 8-Core GPU, 8GB RAM and 256G storage.

If you pay $1,499/£1,549 you'll get a 10-Core GPU, 512GB storage, and a 35W dual USB-C port power adapter (instead of the entry-level model's 30W USB-C adapter). Otherwise, it's all the same insides as the entry level model.

Remember, the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) is available to order today, but it doesn't ship until 15 July 2022. But be sure to bookmark this page and come back in the future, as the MacBook Air 2022 price gets lowered.

