Hang on, is the iPhone 14 arriving sooner than we thought?

There are three certainties in life: death, taxes, and the arrival of a new iPhone in September. The launch date for the iPhone 14 has been pencilled in for 13 September for a while now, but now it seems the Apple rumour mill has changed its mind.

A well-regarded Apple leaker is now suggesting that the iPhone 14 event will take place a whole week earlier, with the devices available a few days later. If true, this could be one of the earliest Autumn iPhone launches we've seen. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 13 deals available now.)

A fan-made render of the iPhone 14 (Image credit: Matt Talks Tech)

According to Max Weinbach, Apple is planning to launch the iPhone 14 (alongside, we expect, the Apple Watch Series 8) on 6 September – with the on-sale date to follow on the 16th. We recently told fans to resist buying the iPhone 13 right now, and one week less to wait can only be a good thing.

fwiw I heard September 6th event and iPhone's on sale on the 16thnot 100% sure, but around there seems right. https://t.co/X2vbu2XyiCAugust 7, 2022 See more

So what are we expecting from the iPhone 14? It sounds like this year, Apple is planning to differentiate the standard and 'Pro' models a little more than normal. Not only will the Pro allegedly be the only model to sport a new chip, but it might also finally see the removal of the controversial 'notch', which is said to be being replaced by a new pill+hole camera cutout.

It's not a great time to buy an iPhone 13 (Image credit: Apple)

We've also heard that the iPhone 14 could be the first to sport an always-on display, which could allow users to view essential information even when the phone is asleep. And if the camera is as advanced (not to mention physically large) as rumours suggest, then we're in for a whopper of a shooter.

Time will tell when the iPhone 14 will actually emerge – but if these rumours are to be believed, we've got less than a month to wait. But if you're feeling seriously impatient, take a look at today's best iPhone 13 deals below.

Read more: