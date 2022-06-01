Could the coolest iPhone update in years arrive next week?

With the iPhone 14 (presumably) dropping in September, that's when we're expecting to get an idea of what the next generation of Apple's smartphone will offer. But if new reports are to be believed, one of the coolest iPhone updates in years could be revealed next week.

iPhone fans have been clamouring for an always-on display for years, especially since the tech landed on the Apple Watch a couple of years back. But rather than waiting for the iPhone 14, Apple might use the advent of iOS 16 to make it happen. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 13 deals available now.)

A fan-made render of an iPhone with an always-on display (Image credit: Nicholas Ghigo)

According to seasoned Apple leaker Mark Gurman, Apple could be planning to introduce an always-on display as part of iOS 16 – which means we might see at revealed at next week's WWDC conference. In his Power On newsletter (opens in new tab), Gurman explains how the refresh rate of the lock screen could be significantly reduced, allowing the screen to display constant information without a huge impact on battery life.

An always-on display could allow basic information such as the time, date, and notifications to remain on-screen without needing to press the power button. This can only be a good thing for creatives – being able to glance at the time on your iPhone while it's sitting on your desk certainly sounds more convenient than having to reach for the power button to illuminate it.

The Apple Watch already features an always-on display (Image credit: Apple)

And now for the bad news. While Apple could reveal the tech as soon as next week, Gurman claims it may still be reserved for the upcoming iPhone 14 and 14 Pro. Apple was rumoured to be planning an always-on display for the iPhone 13, but this of course wasn't to be.

From iOS 16 to a colourful new MacBook Air, rumours are rife about what Apple might be planning to reveal next week. While hardware is never a given for WWDC, we're hoping to see some new gear. But if you want the best Apple kit available right here and now, take a look at our main roundup of Apple deals.

