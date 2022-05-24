Apple is making a brave choice with the iPhone 14 front camera

With the iPhone 14 (presumably) just a few months away, the Apple rumour mill is working overtime to churn out leak after leak. And if this latest tidbit is to be believed, Apple could be making a pretty bold decision when it comes to the iPhone 14's front camera.

New reports suggest Apple is planning to reframe the front-facing camera as "high-end", with a wider aperture and the addition of autofocus. But these extra features could come at a cost to the world's first trillion-dollar company. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 13 deals available now.)

A fan-made render of the iPhone 14 (Image credit: Angelo Libero/Future owns)

According to ET news, the new front-facing camera could cost Apple three times as much as the previous tech. For the first time in iPhone history, the camera is said to come from South Korea, with LG Innotek providing the tech. This is allegedly after Apple did away with a Chinese supplier due to quality concerns.

Of course, an improved front camera can only be good news for content creators – get ready for even higher quality videos of people dancing on the spot and pointing at bits of text on TikTok. But it could also come at a price – quite literally. If Apple indeed has to fork out more for the "high-end" camera, we wouldn't be surprised to see a price hike hit customers. This is the company that sells wheels for $699, remember. But still, paying three times more seems like a brave move, even for Apple – the company will be banking on huge sales for the iPhone 14.

The iPhone 14 Pro could finally do away with the notch (Image credit: Volodymyr Lenard)

It sounds like the iPhone 14 range could feature vastly improved camera tech all-round. We've already heard that a periscope lens could allow for much greater zoom capabilities, while the sensor might be up to 57% larger than that of the iPhone 13. Our only worry is how much bigger the camera cutout can actually, physically, get.

And this isn't the only rumour we've heard about the front camera setup. The iPhone 14 Pro might finally do away with the controversial notch, replacing it with a 'pill + hole' cutout that may (or may not) free up precious pixels.

Whatever happens, there are already enough iPhone 14 rumours to let us build a pretty solid picture of what might be in store. Time will tell which leaks will turn out to be accurate – but in the meantime, take a look at today's best iPhone 13 deals below.