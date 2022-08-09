There's only one good reason to buy an iPhone 13 right now

If you've had your current phone for a while now, chances are it's starting to show its age. The battery might be fading, the animations stuttering and, if you're as clumsy as this writer, that glass screen might well be hazardous to your health by now. But now is not, I repeat not, the time to upgrade to the iPhone 13. And you can probably guess why.

That's right – the newest iPhone won't be the newest iPhone for much longer. The iPhone 14 (opens in new tab) line up will probably make itself known next month – and based on the various leaks and rumour we've already heard, it's going to be worth waiting for. (Feeling really, really impatient? Oh, go on then – check out the latest iPhone 13 deals.)

The iPhone 13 will soon be replaced (Image credit: Apple/Future owns)

If previous years are anything to go by, the iPhone 14 will arrive in September, and the price is unlikely to vary a huge amount from that of the iPhone 13. So, if you can hang on for a little longer, you'll get the latest and greatest Apple tech for (probably) the same price. Or, you'll be able to get the iPhone 13 with a no-longer-the-cool-kid discount.

So what are we expecting to arrive next month? We've heard tons about the iPhone 14 already. It sounds like this year, Apple is planning to differentiate the standard and 'Pro' models a little more than normal. Not only will the Pro allegedly be the only model to sport a new chip, but it might also finally see the removal of the controversial 'notch', which is said to be being replaced by a new pill+hole camera cutout.

We've also heard that the iPhone 14 could be the first to sport an always-on display, which could allow users to view essential information even when the phone is asleep. And if the camera is as advanced (not to mention physically large) as rumours suggest, then we're in for a whopper of a shooter.

A fan-made render of the iPhone 14, complete with always-on display (Image credit: Matt Talks Tech)

So, if you want the best tech available, you're going to want to hold on until next month. But there is one very big (or is that small?) reason to upgrade to the iPhone 13 – and that's if you like small phones. Tragically, there's bad news for those who prefer a phone that doesn't require three hands to hold. That's right – the iPhone mini is dead. After disappointing sales, Apple is said to be slashing the tiny model from the line up. So, if you want a mini iPhone, then 13 it is.

Looks like there won't be an iPhone 14 mini (Image credit: Apple/Future)

But unless you prefer the mini, our advice is to wait it out. Not only will the iPhone 14 likely destroy the 13 in terms of features, but the 13 will almost certainly drop in price next month. But if what you want – what you really, really want – right here, right now, is the iPhone 13, then check out today's best deals below.

