There's good news and bad news about Apple's iPhone 14

With the iPhone 14 line up (probably) dropping next month, the Apple rumour mill is working overtime to churn out leaks and tidbits. The latest concerns the entry-level iPhone 14 – and it's both good and bad news.

We've heard recently that while the iPhone 14 Pro will receive a brand new chip (presumably called the A16, since the iPhone 13 contains the A15), in a rare move for Apple, the standard model will feature the same chip as its predecessor. Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 13 deals available now.

A fan-made render of the iPhone 14 (Image credit: Matt Talks Tech)

But as spotted by MacRumors (opens in new tab), Apple leakers say it's not all bad news. According to seasoned Apple leaker ShrimpApplePro (yes, that's their real Twitter name), despite retaining "some old hardware," the basic iPhone 14 models will still see a boost in performance. This is apparently thanks to various changes including a new cellular modem and internal design.

The iPhone 14 Pro is rumoured to nixxing the notch (Image credit: Angelo Libero / Future)

There's been plenty of evidence lately to suggest the iPhone 14 Pro is the one to look forward to. Not only will it feature a new chip, but it's also said to be gaining higher RAM, a much larger camera sensor, an always-on display and, perhaps most excitingly, the removal of the controversial notch. Indeed, it seems Apple is keen to differentiate the 'normal' and 'Pro' models more than ever in 2022.

Despite using *some* old hardware, iPhone 14 non pro still have some overall performance boost over the iPhone 13 series New cellular modem, new internals design, ectAugust 1, 2022 See more

But it's good news that the iPhone 14 will still offer a performance boost. And if Apple does manage to make tweaks here and there to provide better speed and efficiency on the same chip, perhaps we can also look forward to better battery life. We can but hope.

Of course, the iPhone 14 Pro will cost a fair bit more than the iPhone 14, so it's important for users on a budget that the entry-level model can still hold its own. What with all the intriguing iPhone 14 rumours we've heard already, both models sound like winners. Unless, that is, you're a fan of the doomed iPhone mini.

