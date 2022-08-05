iPhone 14 colours just leaked (and I'm not sure what Apple is thinking)

From specs to design, we've heard all sorts of rumours about the iPhone 14 – expected for release next month. If leaks are to be believed, we're in for better battery (surprise!), a better camera (surprise!) and, at last, the nixing of the controversial notch. And now we might know what colours are in store.

An Apple leaker has revealed what colours we can expect for both the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro. And while most of the hues are business as usual, there are a couple of surprises. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 13 deals available now.)

A fan-made render of the iPhone 14 (Image credit: Matt Talks Tech)

According to Apple leaker @Jioriku, the entry-level iPhone 14 will be available in Green, Purple, Blue, Black, White and Red. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro will come in Green, Purple, Silver, Gold, and Graphite.

Many of these are to be expected – we were always going to get black, white, blue and red. The new shade for both models appears to be purple. While the iPhone 12 got a purple model (introduced in Spring 2021), the colour was missing in action when it came to the iPhone 13 – so fans of all things purple will be pleased to see it return in 2022.

Colors are as follows this year:iPhone 14 gets: Green, Purple, Blue, Black, White and Red. (Pink is replaced with purple from what I'm told) 🚀🚀🚀🚀iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max gets: Green, Purple, Silver, Gold, and Graphite. Purple takes the place of Sierra Blue as I'm told 🚀🚀🚀August 3, 2022 See more

What's surprising is what colours the purple is allegedly replacing. For the Pro model, it's Sierra Blue that's on the way out. But more unexpected is the loss of the pink iPhone 14. Users have been clamouring for a hot pink iPhone for years, and although hardly 'hot', the pastel pink iPhone 13 was the closest we've got since the iPhone 5C. It was a hugely popular shade – so why is Apple planning to ditch it so soon?

The last purple model was the iPhone 12 (Image credit: Apple)

Of course, these are only rumours, and time will tell what colours Apple is actually planning to release. But one thing's for sure – the iPhone 14 lineup is already sounding pretty exciting. From an always-on display to a sharp new design, we've heard plenty of tantalising tidbits. Want the best iPhone experience available right here and now? Check out today's best iPhone 13 deals below.

