Pink Apple iPhone 13 photo sends the internet into a frenzy

Apple has been embracing colour recently, with the new iPhone, iPad Air and iMac line ups available in a variety of bright and beautiful hues. But aside from the subtle 'rose gold' phones of yore, we've never been given a true, bonafide pink iPhone. Which might explain all the buzz around an image on Twitter this week.

The photo, depicting a "rose pink" iPhone 13 Pro, has sent the internet into a frenzy, with users going wild for the new shade. But is our best camera phones roundup really likely to gain a hot pink addition in 2021?

It's clear from the response to the tweet that there's plenty of demand for a pink iPhone. The tweet has received over 30,000 retweets so far, with replies generally containing the words 'want', 'need' and 'now'.

But before we get ahead of ourselves, let's have a look at where the image came from. The account behind the photo, PengPhones, isn't exactly a well-known or reputable source of Apple leaks, and with no additional information in the tweet, it's entirely possible that this is nothing more than a hopeful fan concept.

That said, it's not entirely unreasonable to assume Apple could release a pink iPhone soon. In the last few months, the company has released a pink iMac, a pink iPad Air and even pink AirPods Max. And with the Apple Watch rumoured to be getting an iPhone 12-inspired redesign, it seems Apple is keen to consolidate the aesthetics of its products. Perhaps pink could indeed be on the way to the iPhone 13 line up.

