Apple's iPhone 14 could offer the most dramatic camera update in YEARS

With the sheet amount of iPhone 14 rumours doing the rounds right now, you'd be forgiven for thinking the device was around the corner. We still have a few months to go (assuming the traditional September slot still holds), but if this latest leak is anything to go by, it'll be worth the wait.

A new report suggests the iPhone 14 will feature a whopping 48MP camera, making it by far the most advanced setup in the history of the iPhone. Indeed, it's even a huge jump from the iPhone 13 Pro's 12MP camera (only 12!). It sounds like we'd better start making a space in our best camera phones roundup.

A recent fan-made render of the iPhone 14 (Image credit: @WaqarKahnHD on Twitter)

According to MacRumors, which obtained a research note from analyst Jeff Pu, the two iPhone 14 Pro models will come with a triple-lens rear camera system featuring a hugely enhanced 48MP Wide lens, along with 12MP Ultra Wide and Telephoto lenses. The report also claims that the iPhone 14 Pro will be capable of shooting video in 8K – another first for the iPhone.

If these rumours are true, we could be looking at the most significant upgrade to the iPhone camera setup in years. Apple has been increasingly pitching the 'Pro' phones at creative professionals, and it looks like that will only continue. Indeed, the huge new sensor can only be good news for photographers, while the ability to record 8K video sounds like a game-changer for photographers.

So how is Apple planning to cram such advanced camera tech into a phone? MacRumors claims it'll use a process eloquently titled 'pixel binning', which involves "merging data from multiple smaller pixels on the camera's image sensor into one "super-pixel" for improved low-light sensitivity." The tech could therefore have particular benefits for night-time shooting.

The iPhone 13 Pro features a 12MB camera setup (Image credit: Apple)

We've already heard from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that the iPhone 14 could "elevate mobile phone camera photography to a new level," and now we're starting to see how. Could the iPhone soon end up rivalling even the best cameras when it comes to photography? Somehow we think that day hasn't arrived just yet.

While this all sounds super exciting for creatives, as with all Apple rumours, we never quite know what's going to make the cut. And the iPhone 13 is certainly no slouch when it comes to photography, offering one of the best smartphone shooting experiences available now. Check out today's best deals below, and be sure to visit our roundup of the best Apple deals.

